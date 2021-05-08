TTU HomeTechAnnounce

Are you a grad student planning to teach?

· FCSE 6343: University Teaching in Human Sciences is open to master’s and doctoral students in ALL disciplines as a 3-credit course.

· Course meets every other Thursday evenings from 5:00 – 7:50 pm in the College of Human Sciences. 

Course topics: Planning university courses and creating a syllabus, writing course outcomes, understanding today’s students, effective teaching practices and strategies, developing assessments and evaluating students, faculty roles and responsibilities, tenure and promotion.

Course format: guest speakers, discussions, assignments, teaching presentations and self-reflections of teaching.

For more information: contact Dr. Cindy Miller at cynthia.l.miller@ttu.edu
8/5/2021

Ashlee Murden

ashlee.murden@ttu.edu

FCSE Family and Consumer Sciences


