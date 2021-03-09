Are you an international, F-1 student? Do you wish to represent your region as well as the international student body? Have you been in Lubbock and at TTU for at least one academic year? Then consider running for a position on the new International Student Advisory Council, whose members will represent the interest of their international student peers to the Vice Provost of International Affairs, Dr. Sukant Misra, and the staff of the Office of International Affairs.





Video applications due Sept 20th and voting will take place beginning Sept. 24th.

For more information about the opportunity, the commitment, and how to apply, visit https://www.depts.ttu.edu/international/ISAC/index.php.





Questions? Contact Beth Mora at beth.mora@ttu.edu