Are you a Senior looking for a 1 credit course? There are seats available for RRP 4100 this Fall. CRN 42171 meets Thursdays at 3:30pm.

RRP 4100 RaiderReady: Experience and Professional Skills Seminar helps students gain skills in career readiness and assists in successfully transitioning into a career after graduation.

If you have any questions about these courses or how to register, please contact RaiderReady@ttu.edu