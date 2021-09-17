Still looking to get involved? Sign up for Intramural Flash Events!

Current Flash Events Battleship : Friday, October 1 st starting at 3 PM

Table Tennis Tournament : Friday, October 22 nd starting at 3 PM

Halloween Dodgeball : Sunday, October 31 st starting at 3 PM, costumes encouraged

Pickle Ball Tournament : Friday, November 12 th starting at 3 PM

Archery (Drop-In) : Sunday, November 14th from 3-6 PM at the Rec Center, Room 114 For additional information such as locations and registration please visit IMLeagues.com/TTU or contact the Sport Programs Office at intramurals@ttu.edu.

Posted:

9/17/2021



Originator:

Brittney Hamersky



Email:

Brittney.Hamersky@ttu.edu



Department:

University Recreation Student Fees





