First-Gen means that neither of your parent(s) or guardian(s) has earned a bachelor's degree in the U.S.





The department of First-Generation Transition & Mentoring Programs, TRIO SSS, and the McNair Scholars program invite you to our First-Gen Fiesta! We will be serving food, playing games, and handing our prizes and free stuff to our First-Gen community. Stop by on August 19th from 2-4pm at the Doak Hall Courtyard in front of Doak Hall and beside the College of Human Sciences. We hope to see our First-Gen Red Raiders!



