We are conducting a research study to evaluate the validity and reliability of commercially available body composition analyzers, such as popular at-home body fat scales. If you are a healthy individual between the ages of 18 and 50, you may be eligible to participate. Everyone who participates will complete one initial testing session where you will have your body composition assessed using a wide variety of devices. You also have the option of returning 12-16 weeks later for second follow-up assessment where your body composition will be re-tested. If you participate, you can receive results of your body composition testing. If you would like more information or think you may be interested in participating, please let me know or email us at tinsleylabttu@gmail.com.



