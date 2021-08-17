SEMINAR IN PSYCHOLINGUISTICS PSY 5357 Sec 1 MWF 11:00-11:50 a.m. Instructor: Dr. Roman Taraban, Dept. of Psychological Sciences This seminar will cover empirical methods and results in language and reading acquisition, syntactic and semantic processing, morphology, and text comprehension, among others, with an emphasis on cognitive and neural theories and models. Knowledge of language acquisition and processing has advanced in leaps and bounds in the last decade, due in large part to advances in technology and methodologies. The seminar will include hands-on activities involving current text analytic methods and machine-learning models.

Contact the instructor for more information. Posted:

8/17/2021



Originator:

Roman Taraban



Email:

roman.taraban@ttu.edu



Department:

Psychological Sciences





