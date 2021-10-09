TTU HomeTechAnnounce

Early Bird gets the Worm, Second Mouse gets the Cheese! SIGNUP FOR FLAG FOOTBALL

Flag Football Registration will open next week, Flag Football is a great opportunity to get connected, stay active, and enhance your college experience this semester. Details are posted below.

Flag Football Registration:

Opens: Mon. September 13th, 2021 @9am

Closes: Fri. September 17th, 2021 @5pm

Location: Come to the Intramural Office, Rec Center Room 203, during the registration period to select your game time and pay the $50 Forfeit Fee (Refundable if your team does not forfeit). 

