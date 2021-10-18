TTU HomeTechAnnounce

TechAnnounce
Printer friendly format
Scholarship Catalyst Program deadline is 10/18

The Scholarship Catalyst Program promotes research, scholarship and creative output (construed broadly, including written publications, non-print presentations, curatorships, exhibits, and artistic performances) in the areas of the Arts, Humanities, and Social Sciences (including law). The primary goal of the program is to promote the research and creative endeavors of Texas Tech faculty

 

Deadline to apply: 10/18/2021

Apply at: https://ttu.infoready4.com/#competitionDetail/1845558

Questions may be sent to proposals.vpr@ttu.edu
Posted:
10/18/2021

Originator:
Moriah Herrera

Email:
Moriah.Herrera@ttuhsc.edu

Department:
VP Research


Categories