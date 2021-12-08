The College of Media and Communication is seeking student assistants to work in the AV equipment checkout room. Excellent customer service skills and attention to detail are required for the position, as well as the ability to work between 8am-5pm Mon-Fri. Prior AV experience is helpful but not needed. This is an excellent opportunity for the right candidate to learn more about audio-video production equipment and methods.





Apply through the Red Raider Student Employment Center or learn more by contacting Ian Wilkinson at ian.wilkinson@ttu.edu