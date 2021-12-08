TTU HomeTechAnnounce

TechAnnounce
Printer friendly format
on-campus job position
The College of Media and Communication is seeking student assistants to work in the AV equipment checkout room. Excellent customer service skills and attention to detail are required for the position, as well as the ability to work between 8am-5pm Mon-Fri. Prior AV experience is helpful but not needed. This is an excellent opportunity for the right candidate to learn more about audio-video production equipment and methods.

Apply through the Red Raider Student Employment Center or learn more by contacting Ian Wilkinson at ian.wilkinson@ttu.edu
Posted:
8/12/2021

Originator:
Ian Wilkinson

Email:
ian.wilkinson@ttu.edu

Department:
Media and Communication


Categories