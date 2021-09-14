TTU HomeTechAnnounce

TechAnnounce
Printer friendly format
Resume Critique Day

Register for our Hybrid (virtual or face-to-face) Resume Critique Day to get a quick review of your resume! Upload your resume when you register on Hire Red Raiders and one of our counselors will give you feedback to polish your resume. 

 

Attending virtually? In order to receive the Microsoft Teams information for this event, please register on Hire Red Raiders and the information will be emailed to you prior to the start time for the event.

 

Fall 2021 Dates:

Tuesday, September 14, 2021

 Thursday, September 28,2021

  • Registration opens Aug 23 at Noon

Tuesday, November 9, 2021

  • Registration opens October 11 at Noon

 

Let the UCC help you perfect your resume to market yourself in a way that helps YOU stand out from the crowd! 

 

If you have any questions, please email Tori Coleman or call us at (806)742-2210
Posted:
8/17/2021

Originator:
Brittainy E Klemme

Email:
Brittainy.E.Klemme@ttu.edu

Department:
University Career Center

Event Information
Time: 9:00 AM - 4:00 PM
Event Date: 9/14/2021

Location:
The University Career Center or virtual

Categories