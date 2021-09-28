Register for our Hybrid (virtual or face-to-face) Resume Critique Day to get a quick review of your resume! Upload your resume when you register on Hire Red Raiders and one of our counselors will give you feedback to polish your resume.

Attending virtually? In order to receive the Microsoft Teams information for this event, please register on Hire Red Raiders and the information will be emailed to you prior to the start time for the event.

Fall 2021 Dates:

Thursday, September 28,2021

Register on Hire Red Raiders. Registration closes Sept 24 at Noon

Tuesday, November 9, 2021

Registration opens October 11 at Noon

Let the UCC help you perfect your resume to market yourself in a way that helps YOU stand out from the crowd!

If you have any questions, please email Tori Coleman or call us at (806)742-2210