Register for our Hybrid (virtual or face-to-face) Resume Critique Day on Tuesday, November 9, 2021 to get a quick review of your resume! Upload your resume when you register on Hire Red Raiders and one of our counselors will give you feedback to polish your resume.

Attending virtually? In order to receive the Microsoft Teams information for this event, please register on Hire Red Raiders and the information will be emailed to you prior to the start time for the event.

Register at Hire Red Raiders (Registration closes on Nov 5 at Noon)

Let the UCC help you perfect your resume to market yourself in a way that helps YOU stand out from the crowd!

If you have any questions, please email Tori Coleman or call us at (806)742-2210