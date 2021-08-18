NEED HELP WITH ADULTING? Elective offered- this Fall!

FCSE 3350: Special Topics-Adulting 101, Real Skills for Real Life is open for the FALL term!

More seats have been added to FCSE 3350-D02 (43055) and another section has been opened, FCSE 3350-D03 (42311)!



Topics: responsible choices in life and relationships, problem solving techniques, coping with stress, overall wellness, employment skills, clothing maintenance, healthy food choices, basic meal preparation, preparing taxes, using a budget, and other immediately applicable skills for real life! For more information, contact Gencie Houy at gencie.houy@ttu.edu

8/18/2021



Ashlee Murden



ashlee.murden@ttu.edu



FCSE Family and Consumer Sciences





Academic

