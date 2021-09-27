You are cordially invited to attend the Semi-Annual McNair Research Symposium on September 27, 2021 at 5:30p Central. This event will be hybrid this year. The in-person event will take place at MCOMM 155 at Texas Tech University. There will be a Zoom link available. You can contact Jon Crider Jon.Crider@ttu.edu for the link.

We will have four McNair Scholars presenting their research from this past year. Each will present for roughly 15 minutes with a 5-minute Q&A after. The presentations are:

Lauren Boleng, "Metabolic syndrome in the in vitro neurons of the hippocampus, hypothalamus, and raphe," Mentor: Arubala Reddy, Nutritional Sciences

Alan Gonzalez, "Simulating Long-Term Mitigation Efforts Through COVID-19 CO2 Emissions and Thermosteric Sea Level Rise Projections," Mentor: Ting Lin, Civil, Environmental, & Construction Engineering

Darion Jackson, "Musical Expression," Mentor: Hideki Isoda, Music & Media (Composition)

Ivette Morales, "Ethnic Identity and Acculturation Gaps on the Mental Health and Academics of Mexican Descent College Students," Mentor: Brandy Pina-Watson, Psychological Sciences

Please come and support our Scholars and celebrate the wonderful work they are accomplishing.