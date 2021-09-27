You are cordially invited to attend the Semi-Annual McNair Research Symposium on September 27, 2021 at 5:30p Central. This event will be hybrid this year. The in-person event will take place at MCOMM 155 at Texas Tech University. There will be a Zoom link available. You can contact Jon Crider Jon.Crider@ttu.edu for the link.
We will have four McNair Scholars presenting their research from this past year. Each will present for roughly 15 minutes with a 5-minute Q&A after. The presentations are:
Lauren Boleng, "Metabolic syndrome in the in vitro neurons of the hippocampus, hypothalamus, and raphe," Mentor: Arubala Reddy, Nutritional Sciences
Alan Gonzalez, "Simulating Long-Term Mitigation Efforts Through COVID-19 CO2 Emissions and Thermosteric Sea Level Rise Projections," Mentor: Ting Lin, Civil, Environmental, & Construction Engineering
Darion Jackson, "Musical Expression," Mentor: Hideki Isoda, Music & Media (Composition)
Ivette Morales, "Ethnic Identity and Acculturation Gaps on the Mental Health and Academics of Mexican Descent College Students," Mentor: Brandy Pina-Watson, Psychological Sciences
Please come and support our Scholars and celebrate the wonderful work they are accomplishing.
The McNair Scholars Program prepares undergraduate students for doctoral studies through involvement in research and other scholarly activities. McNair participants are either first-generation college students with financial need or members of a group that is historically underrepresented in graduate education and have demonstrated strong academic potential. McNair provides a series of workshops on research methods, data collection, research writing, and maintaining research budgets. These workshops culminate in an eight-week research summer program where students with their Faculty Mentor complete a research project that simulates graduate school level work.