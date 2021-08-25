In person training workshops are available in August and September. They are sponsored by the Texas Workforce Commission's Wagner-Peyser Grant in the South Plains region for currently employed or unemployed individuals interested in electric, energy and water industry's cyber-physical operations. Multidisciplinary programs and CEU credits offered based on participant qualifications and interests. Because this is a state sponsored program offered at no cost, participants should commit to completing the course.



If you are interested, please register for the workshops at the bottom of the following website: https://www.depts.ttu.edu/nwi/education/Prof_Dev/cyber_physical_security_training.php



WE STILL HAVE SPOTS AVAILABLE FOR THE AUGUST 27-28 WORKSHOP! Posted:

8/25/2021



Originator:

Tracie McClaran



Email:

tracie.mcclaran@ttu.edu



Department:

Strategic Partnership





Categories

Research

Academic

Departmental

