In Person Cyber-physical Security Hands-On Training Workshops
In person training workshops are available in August and September. They are sponsored by the Texas Workforce Commission's Wagner-Peyser Grant in the South Plains region for currently employed or unemployed individuals interested in electric, energy and water industry's cyber-physical operations. Multidisciplinary programs and CEU credits offered based on participant qualifications and interests. Because this is a state sponsored program offered at no cost, participants should commit to completing the course. 

WE STILL HAVE SPOTS AVAILABLE FOR THE AUGUST 27-28 WORKSHOP!

If you are interested, please register for the workshops at the bottom of the following website: https://www.depts.ttu.edu/nwi/education/Prof_Dev/cyber_physical_security_training.php
Posted:
8/25/2021

Originator:
Tracie McClaran

Email:
tracie.mcclaran@ttu.edu

Department:
Strategic Partnership


