Supplemental Instructions sessions are for help with typically difficult courses! We offer a large selection of peer sessions in Chemistry, Physics, Zoology, Biology, Math, and Mechanical Engineering. These sessions are held and led by students who have made A's in these courses and offer excellent study tips and test preparation.

No reservations are needed to attend. We encourage all students to check their e-mails frequently, as SI Leaders will send the time and days of their sessions to all students enrolled in the courses offered. Students should bring an electronic device to their SI Sessions, as attendance will be taken using a QR code, and electronic handout will be distributed when checking in using the QR code.





SI Sessions will begin on Sunday, August 29th.