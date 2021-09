Come on by and learn about mental health resources on campus! Lots of free goodies provided so stop on by- we can't wait to see you there!

Posted:

9/1/2021



Originator:

Ashley Marino



Email:

Ashley.Rose.Marino@ttu.edu



Department:

Risk Intervention and Safety ED



Event Information

Time: 11:00 AM - 1:00 PM

Event Date: 9/8/2021



Location:

SUB North Plaza



