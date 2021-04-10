The next BIG IDEA can come from anywhere at TTU or our community. Entrepreneurs solve problems creatively and The Hub offers resources to make you successful. Participate in the Red Raider Idea Competition by creating a 60-second video pitching your idea. First place wins $2000 cash and a scholarship to Red Raider Startup or Hub Camp. Second place wins $1000 cash prize and third place wins $500.

Don't miss out! The deadline to apply for the Red Raider Idea Competition is October 24th, 2021. Submit your video HERE.





This announcement is sponsored by the Innovation Hub at Research Park.