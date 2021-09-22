Once you have an idea and you are ready to understand how your idea can make money, Hub Camp is the next step. This one-day intensive basic boot camp is designed for the entrepreneur to learn how to create a business plan for future funding. Participants will have the opportunity to meet with expert mentors.

This program is meant to be a great stepping stone to compete in the iLaunch competition to win $10,000 in startup funding.

Hub Camp is offered 2x per month. Click here for more information and to register.

This announcement is sponsored by the

Innovation Hub at Research Park

.