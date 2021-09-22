VIRTUAL HAPPY HALF HOURS

Happy Half Hour was created to provide our campus community an extra opportunity to connect and create conversation with our professional peers. We will offer a variety of formats from Q&A with experts, discussions on topics of interest, team builders and opportunities to share some of your favorite things. This will be a great time to allow your mind to decompress so you can finish your day strong!

Empowerment by Dr. Martin Binks - September 29th from 2-2:30pm

Self-efficacy: What is it, how do I get more? Balancing Dependence with Independence. Becoming Empowered. Living a Confident, Self-determined Life.

Vision Boards by Maggie Gilchrest - October 13th from 2-2:30pm

Vision Boarding is a process of self-discovery that creates a visual reminder of your values, goals, and future self. If you’re wanting to manifest your success and goals in a visual way that spurs you to action, join us to talk about what vision boarding is and how to get started!

Mood Meter - November 10th from 2-2:30pm

Please register via Cornerstone at https://ttu.csod.com/samldefault.aspx under "Happy Half Hour" or email hr.talentdevelopment@ttu.edu