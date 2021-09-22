TTU HomeTechAnnounce

Happy Half Hours via Zoom!

VIRTUAL HAPPY HALF HOURS

Happy Half Hour was created to provide our campus community an extra opportunity to connect and create conversation with our professional peers. We will offer a variety of formats from Q&A with experts, discussions on topics of interest, team builders and opportunities to share some of your favorite things. This will be a great time to allow your mind to decompress so you can finish your day strong!

 

Empowerment by Dr. Martin Binks - September 29th from 2-2:30pm

Self-efficacy: What is it, how do I get more? Balancing Dependence with Independence. Becoming Empowered. Living a Confident, Self-determined Life.

 

Vision Boards by Maggie Gilchrest - October 13th from 2-2:30pm

Vision Boarding is a process of self-discovery that creates a visual reminder of your values, goals, and future self. If you’re wanting to manifest your success and goals in a visual way that spurs you to action, join us to talk about what vision boarding is and how to get started!

 

Mood Meter - November 10th from 2-2:30pm

 

Please register via Cornerstone at https://ttu.csod.com/samldefault.aspx under "Happy Half Hour" or email hr.talentdevelopment@ttu.edu
Posted:
9/22/2021

Originator:
MaClay Buie

Email:
MaClay.Buie@ttu.edu

Department:
Human Resources


