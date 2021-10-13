NEW PROGRAM: ENNEAGRAM & LEADERSHIP VIA ZOOM Join us as we hear from leaders across our campus of each type on their leadership style, the hardest part about being their type in a leadership role, and how they like to be approached with questions! This session will be fun, informational, and a great way to meet leaders across campus. This class is not limited to managers and supervisors but open to any and all faculty and staff who would like to grow their Enneagram knowledge. Enneagram Head Triad (Type 5,6,7) – October 21st from 2-3pm Enneagram Gut Triad (Type 8,9,1) – November 11th from 2-3pm Please register via Cornerstone at https://ttu.csod.com/samldefault.aspx under "Enneagram and Leadership" or email hr.talentdevelopment@ttu.edu Posted:

10/13/2021



Originator:

MaClay Buie



Email:

MaClay.Buie@ttu.edu



Department:

Human Resources





Categories

Academic

Departmental

