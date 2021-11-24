The Open Access Publication Initiative is funded by the Office of Research & Innovation and is intended to help increase the research and publication profile of Texas Tech faculty. The funding is intended to help authors defray the costs of open access publication fees and expedite the dissemination of research findings. Awards will be granted on a first-come, first-serve basis and will be limited up to $1,000 per publication, per faculty member, per academic year. Faculty members may apply for an unlimited number of awards but may only receive up to $1,000 per academic year.





Funding is available for journal articles and non-textbook open access book chapters from reputable academic presses.



The person requesting open access funds must be (a) the lead, senior, and/or corresponding author, and (b) a current Texas Tech faculty member, full-time instructor, or research professor. Students are not eligible to apply.





Click here for more information and to apply.



