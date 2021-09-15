TTU HomeTechAnnounce

CELEBRATE HISPANIC\LATINX HERITAGE MONTH WITH EL GRITO!

Celebrate and honor the start of Hispanic/Latinx Heritage Month with performances, food, and dancing at El Grito! El Grito honors the legacy of Mexico's declaration of independence from Spain while sharing the history of independence from 19 other Latin American countries. There will be a flag presentation, representing each Latin American country, along with 'El Grito' to end the evening. 

El Grito

Wednesday Sept 15

7:00 PM - 9:30 PM

Urbanovsky Park Amphitheater

 

For more information visit www.depts.ttu.edu/diversity/elgrito.php.
Posted:
9/1/2021

Originator:
Amanda Salazar

Email:
Amanda.C.Salazar@ttu.edu

Department:
Institutional Diversity

