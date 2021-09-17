Celebrating its 15th season, Texas Tech University proudly presents the 2021-2022 Presidential Lecture and Performance Series.





Wednesday, November 3, 2021 • m-pact

Los Angeles-based pop-jazz a capella vocal group





Friday, February 25, 2022 • Ranky Tanky

Jazz, gospel, funk, rhythm & blues





Thursday, April 7, 2022 • Lubbock Lights: Celebrating the Life & Music of Mac Davis

Hosted by Kenny Maines, featuring several local musicians





POSTPONED TO 2022-23 SEASON • An Evening with Fran Lebowitz

The event originally scheduled for October 7th, 2021 has been postponed to the 2022-2023 Presidential Lecture & Performance Series season. All general admission tickets will be fully refunded. Season pass holders will receive a partial refund equaling the value of a single ticket. Select-a-Seat will process refunds on 9/17/21 to the card you used to purchase with. If you think your card information has changed since you bought, please call their box office on 806-770-2000 to update your details. Once processed please allow about a week for the funds to show in your account. Please be prepared for further potential postponements. We apologize for the inconvenience and thank you for your flexibility and understanding.





All events begin at 7:00 pm, except for Lubbock Lights (8:00 pm), and take place in the Texas Tech Allen Theatre. Tickets are available now through Select-A-Seat (806) 770-2000 or www.selectaseatlubbock.com. Individual tickets are $20.00 (Lubbock Lights, $23); season tickets are $55.00 for all three season events. This year, season subscribers will each receive a complimentary 16 oz MiiR stainless steel tumbler! Texas Tech students receive one free ticket with valid TTU ID at the East SUB information desk.

For more information, please contact Dori Bosnyak (806.834.4630) or by email at dori.bosnyak@ttu.edu or visit our website www.presidentialseries.ttu.edu

Join us on Facebook (@Presidential Lecture and Performance Series), Instagram (@ttupresidentialseries) & Twitter (@PLPS_TTU) to stay informed about upcoming events. Please share feedback with us on the current season and who you would like to see in next year's lineup!