We regret to inform you that we are postponing our upcoming engagement An Evening with Fran Lebowitz. The event originally scheduled for October 7th, 2021 has been postponed to the 2022-2023 Presidential Lecture & Performance Series season. All general admission tickets will be fully refunded. Season pass holders will receive a partial refund equaling the value of a single ticket. Season passes are still available for the rest of our events – including m-pact (11/3), Ranky Tanky (2/25) & Lubbock Lights (4/7) – for an adjusted $55.50/subscription, including our complimentary PLPS tumblers.

Select-a-Seat will process refunds on 9/17/21 to the card you used to purchase with. If you think your card information has changed since you bought, please call their box office on 806-770-2000 to update your details. Once processed please allow about a week for the funds to show in your account.

Please be prepared for further potential postponements. We apologize for the inconvenience and thank you for your flexibility and understanding.

INFO: Join us on Facebook (@Presidential Lecture and Performance Series), Instagram (@ttupresidentialseries) & Twitter (@PLPS_TTU) to stay informed about upcoming events. Please share feedback with us on the current season and who you would like to see in next year's lineup! For more information, contact Dori Bosnyak (806.834.4630) or by email at dori.bosnyak@ttu.edu or visit our website www.presidentialseries.ttu.edu.