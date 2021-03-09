



We aim to study the effects of consuming potatoes on blood pressure utilizing specific cooking methods, in persons who would follow the dietary approaches to stop hypertension (DASH) diet for 6 weeks with our guidance.

You will be required to visit out facility for 3 times in 6 weeks to gain nutrition education on DASH diet and watch cooking demonstration videos to incorporate potatoes in the diet.

Anthropometric measurements, free body composition analysis, nutritional assessment and blood pressure measurements will be performed.

You will receive a total of $200 if you participate! Your participation in this study will be completely confidential and you can stop participating at any time during the study if you so desire.

For more information or if you are interested in participating, contact Shin Shan Cho, Graduate Research Assistant, at potatostudyttu@gmail.com or by phone on 415-695-4586 and Dr Shannon Galyean, Principal Investigator at shannon.galyean@ttu.edu or by phone at 806-535-2492.

This study has been approved by the Human Research Protection Program at Texas Tech University. Thank You!.