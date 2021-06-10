The College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources (CASNR) and the University Career Center (UCC) are excited to bring you the CASNR Fall 2021 Career Fair to be held on Wednesday, October 6th, 2021. This is your chance to meet with company representatives in the CASNR fields about internships and full-time career opportunities for your future!

Date: Wednesday, October 6, 2021

Time: 12:00 PM – 4:00 PM

Location: SUB Ballroom

Attire: Business Smart Attire Encouraged

To Register for this event, please log in or create your account in Hire Red Raiders.

If you have any questions, please email Lexie Lee, or call us at (806)742-2210.