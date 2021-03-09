Don’t miss this opportunity to learn about exciting careers in the Nuclear Security Enterprise! You are invited to attend The virtual Minority Serving Institution Partnership Program (MSIPP) Nuclear Security Enterprise (NSE) Career Day. On Wednesday, September 15, this event will showcase federal and contractor positions that our vital to the national security mission of the United States.

The NSE has full-time and internship positions available in a variety of fields at locations across the country. The NSE has career opportunities in business, cybersecurity, engineering, policy and much more. The NSE offers a full benefits package, continuous learning, and career advancement opportunities.

The Career Day kicks-off with an NSE Information Session at 10:00 a.m. ET followed by a career fair at 11:00 a.m. During the career fair, you can discuss open positions with NSE representatives. To learn more and register (required), visit the virtual Career Day website.

The NSE is committed to building a robust and diverse workforce through MSIPP. This program bridges the NSE and minority-serving institutions, focusing on STEM disciplines, to expand diversity throughout the organization.