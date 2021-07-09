The String Project is designed to provide opportunities for students to receive instruction on stringed instruments at a reduced price. All instructors are music and music education majors at the undergraduate and graduate levels. Instruction is offered on five string instruments: violin, viola, cello, double bass, and harp.

At the open house, students (and their parents!) will have the opportunity to try out instruments, hear instrument demonstrations, and register for the program! Bring your family!

The Texas Tech University String Project was established in 2001 in part with the National String Project Consortium and the American String Teachers Association. The program was initially funded by a three-year grant from the Fund for the Improvement of Postsecondary Education with matching contributions from Texas Tech. Currently, the program is funded by student fees and contributions by Texas Tech University.

Registration for the Fall can be completed online at our website (

http://musicstringproject.wixsite.com/texastech

)

and

MUST BE COMPLETED by Friday, September 10th.

Families may choose from two different tuition options:

· Option #1—$125.00 (or $75.00 for free/reduced lunch eligible students) for the semester and includes instruction in group class two days a week and ONE private lesson

· Option #2—$150.00 (or $100.00 for free/reduced lunch eligible students) for the semester and includes instruction in group classes two days a week and THREE private lessons.

Additionally, all students receive the 2021-2022 OFFICIAL TTU String Project t-shirt and any handouts and materials provided by the instructors!

Payment is due by the first day of class on Tuesday, September 14th.

· Pay online using debit or credit card using our online store before the first day of class

· Pay using cash or check made payable to “TTU String Project” in person on the first day of class

**Payment plans can be set up by contacting Dr. Williams before the beginning of classes.

More information including special performances and events that the TTU String Project will be a part of can be found on our website (

http://musicstringproject.wixsite.com/texastech

)

or the Texas Tech University String Project social media pages: