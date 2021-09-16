The University Library will host a virtual exhibit, an ofrenda, for Dia de los Muertos, also known as Day of the Dead. Texas Tech University students, faculty, staff and community can send in photos of family and friends that they would like to commemorate and celebrate their life.

An actual ofrenda will also be displayed in the Library’s Croslin Room. Framed photos can be displayed, and objects within the photos of loved ones or items such as favorite clothing, perhaps a hat or shawl, or for children, small toys, can be included.

The ofrenda/display will run from Oct. 18 – Nov. 5, 2021.

Photos and items to be returned must have name and contact info attached.

Deadline for submitting photos for the virtual ofrenda is Oct. 1, 2021. Please send photos to esther.de-leon@ttu.edu.