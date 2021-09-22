Red Raider Trader is an effort to reduce waste and save departmental funds by allowing departments to swap unwanted supplies and equipment with other TTU departments. We encourage departments to bring supplies and non-controlled/non-capitalized equipment your department no longer needs. Attendees do not have to donate or take items in order to participate. Please feel welcome to drop by, browse, have some lemonade and a cookie!





Drop off times: 8:00 am to 9:00 am

Browsing Times: 9:00 am to 10:00 am





Please see our website for a list of acceptable and prohibited items: http://www.depts.ttu.edu/procurement/news/Red-Raider-Trader.pdf. Equipment must be small, non-controlled and non-capitalized.





Donated items will not be returned. Items must be picked up the day of the event. Departments are responsible for transporting their own goods. Items will not be held or delivered.





Please email procurement@ttu.edu or call 806-742-3844 if you have any questions! See you then!