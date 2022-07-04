Texas Tech University proudly presents Lubbock Lights: Celebrating the Life & Music of Mac Davis through the 2021-2022 Presidential Lecture and Performance Series.

Let's celebrate Mac Davis's music and legacy together by remembering him through an evening of conversation and listening to some of his best-known tunes. This Texas Tech University Presidential Lecture & Performance Series Lubbock Lights special event— hosted by Kenny Maines will feature many local musicians covering his songs to honor Mac Davis's contribution to the world of entertainment.

Lubbock native country-pop singer, songwriter and actor Mac Davis was a true Lubbock Light. His early career saw success through Nancy Sinatra's Boot's Publishing, Inc., and achieved international recognition when Elvis Presley recorded his songs “Memories” and “In the Ghetto.” Davis also pursued his own successful solo career producing many hits including "Baby, Don't Get Hooked on Me, “Stop and Smell the Roses,” and “It's Hard to Be Humble;” but a local fan favorite is “Texas in My Rear View Mirror.” He was a Grammy nominated artist and named the Academy of Country Music Entertainer of the Year in 1974. As an actor, he hosted The Mac Davis Show on NBC, appeared on The Muppet Show and was cast in numerous films. His debut film cast him in a co-starring role opposite of Nick Nolte in North Dallas Forty.



WHAT: Lubbock Lights: Celebrating the Life & Music of Mac Davis

WHEN: Thursday, April 7, 2021, 8:00 PM

WHERE: Allen Theatre in the TTU Student Union Building (15th & Akron Ave)

TIX: Reserve your ticket for $23 by calling Select-A-Seat at 806.770.2000 or visiting www.presidentialseries.ttu.edu.

TTU students get a free ticket/valid student ID at the east info desk at the Texas Tech University Allen Theater in the Student Union Building 1 month prior to the show.

For more information, contact Dori Bosnyak (806.834.4630) or by email at dori.bosnyak@ttu.edu or visit our website www.presidentialseries.ttu.edu.