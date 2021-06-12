Join our team!

We are the Texas Tech University System Tele-Engagement Center! If you are a student who loves Texas Tech, loves talking about Texas Tech and all of the great things going on across campus, apply to become an Advancement Ambassador. We are looking for students who are motivated, enthusiastic, love Texas Tech, and want to connect with alumni and friends of the university.

TTUS Advancement Ambassadors work evenings Sunday – Thursdays, with options for some daytime shifts and we will work with your student schedule. At each shift, ambassadors speak with alumni and friends of Texas Tech to help build connections, share information, and grow the support for Texas Tech. By becoming an ambassador, you will get to share your love of Texas Tech with alumni and friends and keep them up to date on what’s going on here on-campus. Over the years, the Tele-Engagement Center has also raised hundreds of thousands of dollars for Texas Tech.

A job at the Tele-engagement Center is a great way to give back to Texas Tech, build your resume, work on your communication skills, and have a ton of fun! The starting pay is $8.50/hr. Apply today by emailing lovbrown@ttu.edu or at https://forms.office.com/Pages/ResponsePage.aspx?id=v1GKFyCL_0m2VVYkXVwXPKhroE8MlUZMvKzJ3eV-r2xUQk5OSVg1VkJWSVpNWk05SUE2VkFNTENHRy4u.

Required Skills and Qualifications:

· Enthusiasm for Texas Tech and its mission and programs

· Strong and effective interpersonal communications skills

· Ability to work under pressure and goal driven

· Self-motivated

· Ability to develop rapport and positive relationships with a variety of alumni, donors, and potential donors

Advancement Ambassador Duties:

· Maintaining standards of performance as set by the Tele-Engagement Center Management.

· Conducting yourself in a mature and professional manner in accordance with the Tele-Engagement Center policies and procedures and the direction of the supervisory staff.

· Participating in evaluation sessions with the supervisory staff to discuss performance and problems or concerns.

· Reporting to work on time and carrying out responsibilities with energy and enthusiasm.

· Retaining and conveying knowledge of the Texas Tech colleges and programs.

· Exercising acute listening skills and paying specific attention to various needs of Texas Tech students (current and prospective), alumni, families and friends.

· Continuously examining and perfecting methods to overcome objections.

· Building fundraising, communications and marketing skills and increasing alumni participation through a positive illustration of the university, its mission and its goals.

· Pursuing current biographical and demographic information with persistence and diligence, while accurately confirming and noting changes in records.

· Serving as an “Ambassador” for Texas Tech by leaving prospects with a positive attitude toward the university, regardless of response.

· Other duties as assigned.