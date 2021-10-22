Sunday, October 24, 2021: The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) has adopted “988” as a new three-digit number to be used nationwide to reach the National Suicide Lifeline, which provides free and confidential support to people in suicidal crisis or emotional distress, effective July 16, 2022. In order for this service to work, 10-digit dialing (area code + telephone number) will be required for local calls within the following area codes beginning

806 Area Code (including the TTU Lubbock, TTUHSC Lubbock, TTU SVM Amarillo, and TTUHSC Amarillo campuses)

915 Area Code (including the TTU El Paso and TTUHSC El Paso campuses)

830 Area Code (including the TTU Hill Country Highland Lakes, Marble Falls, and Fredericksburg campuses)

Beginning immediately, you should use the 10-digit format for all local calls within these area codes. If you forget and dial 7 digits, your call will still be completed prior to October 24, 2021.





Beginning October 24, 2021, you must dial 10-digits (area code + telephone number) for all local calls within these area codes, whether calling from work, home, or mobile. On and after this date, local calls dialed with only 7-digits will not be completed, and a recording will inform you that your call cannot be completed as dialed.? You must hang up and dial again using the area code and the 7-digit number.





In addition, please review all services and equipment that are programmed to make calls and update them to use the 10-digit format as necessary. Some examples are life safety systems or medical monitoring devices, PBXs, fax machines, Internet dial-up numbers, fire or burglar alarms, elevators, security systems or gates, speed dialers, mobile or other wireless phone contact lists, Outlook contacts, call forwarding settings, voicemail services and other similar functions. Websites and other forms of documentation that include phone number listings should also be reviewed.





For any questions or concerns, please contact IT Help Central at (806) 742-4357 (HELP) or via email at ithelpcentral@ttu.edu



