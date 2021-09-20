This week is Peer Review Week, and this year’s theme is “exploring the multifaceted role of identity in peer review.”





Recent social justice movements in response to systemic inequities, many of which the COVID-19 pandemic has magnified, have caused individuals and organization worldwide to take a more critical lens to the interplay between personal, professional, and cultural identity. Within academia, there has been increased emphasis on taking steps to ensure that the research literature reflects and amplifies diverse voices- and the ways in which we conduct peer review are essential to that. The week will be spent exploring how personal and social identity affects peer review practices and experiences, and what’s needed to foster more diverse, equitable and inclusive peer review.

Why Peer Review Week?

· To emphasize the significant role peer review plays in scholarly communication

· To highlight the work of editors and reviewers

· To share research and advance best practices

· To highlight the latest innovation and applications

Follow Peer Review week on Twitter or follow the hashtag #PeerReviewWeek21, where they will be encouraging a global discussion about identity in peer review.

