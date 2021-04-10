Copies of the best-selling book, “Just Mercy: A Story of Justice and Redemption” by Bryan Stevenson will be available free for the first 25 participants who register to join a virtual reading group on the title.



Reading group meetings will take place from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Oct. 5 and 12 via Zoom.

Both meetings will feature scholars from Texas Tech University who will deliver short presentations to provide context and background on the book and its themes. Participants will then join in large and small group discussions about the book and topics suggested by the guest speakers.

The reading group meetings are open to everyone, but registration is required. Register for the Zoom meetings and request a copy of the book at ttu.libwizard.com/f/justmercy.

“Just Mercy” is an unforgettable account of an idealistic, gifted young lawyer’s coming of age, a moving window into the lives of those he has defended and an inspiring argument for compassion in the pursuit of true justice. It has won numerous honors including the Carnegie Medal of Excellence in Nonfiction and the NAACP Image Award for Nonfiction.

This reading group series is sponsored jointly by the Humanities Center at Texas Tech and the University Libraries. Contact Kimberly Vardeman, kimberly.vardeman@ttu.edu, for more information about the series.