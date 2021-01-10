CALL FOR ABSTRACTS
The cross-disciplinary doctoral colloquium invites TTU doctoral graduates to the Fall semester conference on 27th
Cross-disciplinary Doctoral Conference (on-zoom and in-person)
United in Research
and
Cross-Disciplinary Best Doctoral Graduate Research Award
October from 3:00-6:30 p.m.
The conference aims to present ongoing doctoral graduate research topics to a cross-disciplinary academic audience
and discuss the scope of their scientific and social impact.
The conference will be held both on-zoom and in person.
Cross-Disciplinary Best Doctoral Graduate Research Award
The cross-disciplinary doctoral colloquium is pleased to announce the Cross-Disciplinary Best Doctoral Graduate
Research Award. The award is funded by the Institute for Studies in Pragmaticism to recognize and encourage excellence
in interdisciplinary graduate research. Selection for the award is based on originality as well as its potential social
and scientific impact.
How to apply
• Please submit an abstract proposal not more than 500 words to participate in the cross-disciplinary graduate
conference "United in Research" to the following contact:
brianna.sanchez@ttu.edu 806-834-0999.
• The deadline for abstract submissions is 10.01.2021.
• Confirmed applicants are expected to present their works at the graduate conference "United in Research."
Eligibility
• Abstract submission for cross-disciplinary doctoral conference “United in Research”
• The primary researcher must be a student at the TTU graduate school.
• Abstracts must include a synopsis of the research question, methods, and relevance to social and scientific
advancement.
Evaluation Procedure
• An independent Institute committee will evaluate the submissions.
• The winner will be announced by the end of the Fall Semester.
Award
• The award covers $ 600.- financial support for research expenses.
For more information visit: https://www.depts.ttu.edu/pragmaticism/about/announcements.php