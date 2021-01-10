CALL FOR ABSTRACTS

Cross-disciplinary Doctoral Conference (on-zoom and in-person)

United in Research

and

Cross-Disciplinary Best Doctoral Graduate Research Award

The cross-disciplinary doctoral colloquium invites TTU doctoral graduates to the Fall semester conference on 27th October from 3:00-6:30 p.m.

The conference aims to present ongoing doctoral graduate research topics to a cross-disciplinary academic audience and discuss the scope of their scientific and social impact.

The conference will be held both on-zoom and in person.

Cross-Disciplinary Best Doctoral Graduate Research Award

The cross-disciplinary doctoral colloquium is pleased to announce the Cross-Disciplinary Best Doctoral GraduateResearch Award. The award is funded by the Institute for Studies in Pragmaticism to recognize and encourage excellencein interdisciplinary graduate research. Selection for the award is based on originality as well as its potential socialand scientific impact. How to apply

• Please submit an abstract proposal not more than 500 words to participate in the cross-disciplinary graduateconference "United in Research" to the following contact: brianna.sanchez@ttu.edu 806-834-0999.

• The deadline for abstract submissions is 10.01.2021.

• Confirmed applicants are expected to present their works at the graduate conference "United in Research."

Eligibility

• Abstract submission for cross-disciplinary doctoral conference “United in Research”

• The primary researcher must be a student at the TTU graduate school.

• Abstracts must include a synopsis of the research question, methods, and relevance to social and scientific advancement.

Evaluation Procedure

• An independent Institute committee will evaluate the submissions.

• The winner will be announced by the end of the Fall Semester.

Award

• The award covers $ 600.- financial support for research expenses.

For more information visit: https://www.depts.ttu.edu/pragmaticism/about/announcements.php

