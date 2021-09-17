TTU Free Rice Challenge As part of TTU Service Week, the Center for Transformative Undergraduate Experiences (TrUE) will be hosting a virtual service opportunity for TTU students, faculty and staff using the website Freerice. Freerice is an online service platform which allows users to play a trivia game. Every question you answer correctly in the game triggers a financial payment, represented by grains of rice, to the World Food Program (WFP) to support its work saving and changing lives around the world. However, this service opportunity does not stop there. This year, Texas Tech has raised the stakes by partnering with TCU, SMU, and Baylor in a competition to see which school can earn the most rice. Beginning at 12pm on September 22nd and ending at 12pm on September 24th, all four universities will play Freerice, and the school that earns the most rice wins the competition and receives all the bragging rights until next year. So how do you participate? 1. Start by heading to Freerice.com 2. Open the sidebar menu and select “Groups” 3. Create an account, and type in TTU’s code, TLP4RVQG 4. Play all you can to earn rice! Playing at Freerice.com allows you to participate in TTU Service Week, help Texas Tech win the competition, and, most importantly, provide food to those in need. You can even start playing now, to practice and prepare for the competition! Posted:

