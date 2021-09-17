Participation lasts approximately 12 month and will include up to 7 visits to the clinic. Visits will be scheduled at approximately 8 week intervals.

The results from this investigation should provide some insights into how bodies natural immunity to the infection is affected.

Total possible compensation is $375

Click the link below to complete an eligibility questionnaire and sign up for screening.

https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/QQ88BMM

This study has been approved by the Human Research Protection Program at Texas Tech University. Posted:

9/17/2021



Originator:

Gaurav Kudchadkar



Email:

gkudchad@ttu.edu



Department:

N/A





