TTU HomeTechAnnounce

TechAnnounce
Printer friendly format
It’s Socktober – Sock Drive for Bayless Elementary

The Honors College is collecting sock donations for the students of Bayless Elementary from October 1 – 31. Youth size extra small through adult large are suggested. Donations can be made in the lobby of McClellan Hall from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
Posted:
10/1/2021

Originator:
Kelsey Frazier

Email:
kelsey.l.frazier@ttu.edu

Department:
Honors College


Categories