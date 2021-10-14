Clinton Crockett Peters is an Assistant Professor of Creative Writing at Berry College, the largest college campus in the world.

He is the author of Pandora's Garden (2018), a finalist for the ASLE Book Award and Forward Book Award, and Mountain Madness (2021), both from the University of Georgia Press. His writing appears in Best American Essays 2020, Orion, Southern Review, Utne Reader, Hotel Amerika, Oxford American, Fourth Genre, Catapult, Electric Literature, The Rumpus, and elsewhere. He has won awards from Iowa Review, Shenandoah, North American Review, Crab Orchard Review, Columbia Journal, and the Society for Professional Journalists.

He holds an MFA in nonfiction from the University of Iowa where he was an Iowa Arts Fellow, and a Ph.D. in English and creative writing from the University of North Texas, where he was a Dissertation-Year Fellow. He is also a graduate of the TTU Honors College.

Previously, he was an English teacher in Kosuge Village, Japan (population 900), an outdoor wilderness guide and a radio DJ.

