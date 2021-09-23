TTU HomeTechAnnounce

College of Engineering students, get to know your Personal Librarian!

Meet Librarian Erin Burns, who will answer all your questions and explain how Personal Librarians can assist you with your research, navigating Library resources and more. Drop in, ask questions and get swag!

10 a.m. – noon Oct. 5 – Petroleum Engineering

10 a.m. – noon Oct. 6 – Industrial Engineering

10 a.m. – noon Oct. 7 – Electrical and Computer Engineering

 

10 a.m. – noon Nov. 2 – Civil Engineering

10 a.m. – noon Nov. 3 – Mechanical Engineering

10 a.m. – noon Nov. 4 – Electrical and Computer Engineering
Posted:
9/23/2021

Originator:
Julie Barnett

Email:
julie.barnett@ttu.edu

Department:
Library


