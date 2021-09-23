College of Engineering students, get to know your Personal Librarian!

Meet Librarian Erin Burns, who will answer all your questions and explain how Personal Librarians can assist you with your research, navigating Library resources and more. Drop in, ask questions and get swag! 10 a.m. – noon Oct. 5 – Petroleum Engineering 10 a.m. – noon Oct. 6 – Industrial Engineering 10 a.m. – noon Oct. 7 – Electrical and Computer Engineering 10 a.m. – noon Nov. 2 – Civil Engineering 10 a.m. – noon Nov. 3 – Mechanical Engineering 10 a.m. – noon Nov. 4 – Electrical and Computer Engineering Posted:

