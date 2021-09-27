Students pursuing teacher’s certification enrolled in their final year of study are needed to participate in a research study about the effect of an interview workshop. If you decide to participate, you will be asked to complete two brief surveys. This research should only take 30 minutes to complete. If you complete both surveys, you will be entered into a drawing to win one of two $25 Amazon gift cards! Each participant has a 1 in 50 chance of winning the gift card. The surveys will be sent out between January and March of 2022 and the drawing will occur in April 2022.

For complete information and to opt into the study, click here

This study has been approved by the Human Research Protection Program at Texas Tech University.