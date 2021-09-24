Are you looking for a job for Spring 2022? The TECHniques Center is hiring!

Applicant Requirements: - Has earned 40 credit hours - Has at least a 3.0 GPA - Currently enrolled at TTU/TTUHSC Benefits of working with us: - Located on campus - Pay: $10/hr Undergraduate - Pay: $11/hr Graduate - Fun environment - Flexible Hours - CRLA Certification (Nationally Recognized) Apply now at https://www.depts.ttu.edu/techniques/tutors/ProspectiveTutorsOverview.php for the TECHniques Center. We are located at 1H1 Weeks Hall 2508 15th Street, Lubbock, Tx. Call us for more information at: (806) 742-1822 Posted:

9/24/2021



Originator:

Brighton White



Email:

brighton.white@ttu.edu



Department:

Student Disability Services





Categories

Student Employment/Career Opportunities

