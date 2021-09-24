TTU HomeTechAnnounce

Are you looking for a job for Spring 2022? The TECHniques Center is hiring!

Applicant Requirements: 

- Has earned 40 credit hours 

Has at least a 3.0 GPA 

Currently enrolled at TTU/TTUHSC 

 

Benefits of working with us: 

- Located on campus 

- Pay: $10/hr Undergraduate 

- Pay: $11/hr Graduate 

- Fun environment 

- Flexible Hours 

- CRLA Certification (Nationally Recognized) 

 

Apply now at https://www.depts.ttu.edu/techniques/tutors/ProspectiveTutorsOverview.php for the TECHniques Center. We are located at 1H1 Weeks Hall 2508 15th Street, Lubbock, Tx. Call us for more information at: (806) 742-1822 
Posted:
9/24/2021

Originator:
Brighton White

Email:
brighton.white@ttu.edu

Department:
Student Disability Services


