Be kind, be courteous, be a Red Raider.

As many of you know, a nationwide labor and product shortage is impacting the foodservice industry but we continue to strive in providing the best dining experience possible for our Red Raider community. As these difficulties continue to affect our industry, we too are experiencing a lack of applicants interested in working in our dining facilities and interruptions in our supply chain. We ask for your patience, understanding, and respect as we continue to navigate these ongoing issues. Please know, we are dedicated to your success and are passionate about providing you the best possible college experience.

Location updates can be found on our social media @EatAtTexasTech or our website hospitality.ttu.edu. If you have questions or concerns, please feel free to email us at hospitality@ttu.edu.