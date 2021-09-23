The Collegiate Wind Competition is a United States Department of Energy sponsored event to see who out of eleven national teams can create the best turbine prototype, project development plan, and community outreach plan. Meetings are happening weekly and can be in-person or virtual depending on your preferences. The competition will be held in San Antonio, Texas in early June. Anybody can join the team but most needed majors are Wind Energy, any engineering discipline, Business, and communications related majors like Public Relations. For more information email Kacey.Marshall@ttu.edu

Sponsored by the Texas Tech National Wind Institute. Posted:

9/23/2021



Originator:

Declan Sackett



Email:

Declan.Sackett@ttu.edu



Department:

N/A





Categories

Student Organization

