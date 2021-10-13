The TECHniques Center has been serving the Texas Tech community by providing tutoring to college students with learning disabilities, ADHD, and autism for 20+ years. It has a fun work environment and you would get to develop a relationship with the college students that you would be helping. If you are interested in learning more about our position, join us for an open info session where we will provide a more detailed job description(the basic description is listed below), cover the requirements for working with us, and talk about the benefits of this job.

Applicant Requirements: - Has earned 40 credit hours -Has at least a 3.0 GPA -Currently enrolled at TTU/TTUHSC Benefits of working with us: - Located on campus - Pay: $10/hr Undergraduate - Pay: $11/hr Graduate - Fun environment - Flexible Hours - CRLA Certification (Nationally Recognized)

There are two info sessions available, both of which offer online and in person options for attending. See dates below:

October 13th 2 PM - 3 PM October 18th 4 PM- 5 PM

Please RSVP by emailing brighton.white@ttu.edu which session you would like to attend as well as the method in which you will be attending. If you will be joining us virtually, you will be sent a Zoom link once we have received your RSVP.



10/6/2021



Brighton White



brighton.white@ttu.edu



Student Disability Services



Time: 2:00 PM - 3:00 PM

Event Date: 10/13/2021



Weeks Hall Room 229--Online options available



Student Employment/Career Opportunities

