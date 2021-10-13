The TECHniques Center has been serving the Texas Tech community by providing tutoring to college students with learning disabilities, ADHD, and autism for 20+ years. It has a fun work environment and you would get to develop a relationship with the college students that you would be helping. If you are interested in learning more about our position, join us for an open info session where we will provide a more detailed job description(the basic description is listed below), cover the requirements for working with us, and talk about the benefits of this job.
- Has earned 40 credit hours
-Currently enrolled at TTU/TTUHSC
Benefits of working with us:
- Pay: $10/hr Undergraduate
- CRLA Certification (Nationally Recognized)
There are two info sessions available, both of which offer online and in person options for attending. See dates below:
Please RSVP by emailing brighton.white@ttu.edu which session you would like to attend as well as the method in which you will be attending. If you will be joining us virtually, you will be sent a Zoom link once we have received your RSVP.