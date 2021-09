Join First-Generation Transition & Mentoring Programs for an exciting conversation with Dr. Fernando Valle, Professor for Educational Psychology & Leadership and Interim Chair for the inaugural Department of Special Education in the College of Education here at Texas Tech.

Dr. Valle will share his First-Generation story & advice for current First-Gen Red Raiders! Light refreshments will be served. Doors open at 5:45pm.

Questions? Contact us via email at fgtmp@ttu.edu.