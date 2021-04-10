TTU HomeTechAnnounce

Seeking on campus employment? Tutor with the TECHniques Center!
The TECHniques Center has been serving the Texas Tech community by providing tutoring to college students with learning disabilities, ADHD, and autism for 20+ years. It has a fun work environment and you would get to develop a relationship with the college students that you would be helping.

Applicant Requirements: 

- Has earned 40 credit hours 

Has at least a 3.0 GPA 

Currently enrolled at TTU/TTUHSC 

 

Benefits of working with us: 

- Located on campus 

- Pay: $10/hr Undergraduate 

- Pay: $11/hr Graduate 

- Fun environment 

- Flexible Hours 

- CRLA Certification (Nationally Recognized) 

 

Apply now at https://www.depts.ttu.edu/techniques/tutors/ProspectiveTutorsOverview.php for the TECHniques Center. We are located at 1H1 Weeks Hall 2508 15th Street, Lubbock, Tx. Call us for more information at: (806) 742-1822. All resumes should be sent to christian.enevoldsen@ttu.edu.
Posted:
10/4/2021

Originator:
Brighton White

Email:
brighton.white@ttu.edu

Department:
Student Disability Services


