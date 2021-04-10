Applicant Requirements:
- Has earned 40 credit hours
- Has at least a 3.0 GPA
- Currently enrolled at TTU/TTUHSC
Benefits of working with us:
- Located on campus
- Pay: $10/hr Undergraduate
- Pay: $11/hr Graduate
- Fun environment
- Flexible Hours
- CRLA Certification (Nationally Recognized)
Apply now at https://www.depts.ttu.edu/techniques/tutors/ProspectiveTutorsOverview.php for the TECHniques Center. We are located at 1H1 Weeks Hall 2508 15th Street, Lubbock, Tx. Call us for more information at: (806) 742-1822. All resumes should be sent to christian.enevoldsen@ttu.edu.
Texas Tech University, 2500 Broadway, Lubbock, TX 79409
806.742.HELP (4357)
Email Us
Texas Homeland Security
|
Texas Public Information Act
|
Texas Energy Conservation Report
|
General Policy Information
TTU Home
|
TTU System
|
TTU Health Sciences Center
|
Angelo State University
|
Contact Us
|
Recommended Web Site Viewing Requirements
©2008 Texas Tech University | All Rights Reserved | Last modified: November 13, 2008. 11:41am